Box Office Buzz: The Great Wall, Fist Fight and more

Box Office Mom (Photo: zafer yetik)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ron VanTimmeren from Celebration Cinema shows us what's new in theaters this week and next.

New in Theaters 2/17:

The Great Wall

A Cure for Wellness

Fist Fight

New in Theaters 2/24:

Rock Dog

Collide

Get Out

For information on tickets and show times, please visit: www.celebrationcinema.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)