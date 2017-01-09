Box Office Mom: A Monster Calls, Passengers

Box Office Mom

Jackie Solberg reviews the movies "A Monster Calls" and "Passengers."

A Monster Calls

Rating: 3 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 6, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 15+

Conor O'Malley (Lewis MacDougall ) has one true friend, and that happens to be a monster (voice of Liam Neeson). Conor is a 12-year-old boy who has challenges unlike most young boys. Conor's mom, Lizzie (Felicity Jones) is dying of cancer. Conor struggles as he tries to cope with the unbearable outcome, though he is repeatedly visited by a monster. This monster doesn't come to attack Conor, he comes to comfort and counsel him by telling stories. The monster helps Conor through several stages of grief: denial, anger and ultimately acceptance. Set in present-day England A Monster Calls is based on the young adult novel; A Monster Calls.

Conor is bullied by kids at school. They repeatedly beat him up. Conor defends himself and punches a kid numerous times; sending him to the hospital.

Conor has nightmares where he and his mom are in a graveyard. His mother falls down a deep hole and Conor fails to save her.

The monster destroys property and in frustration Conor does as well. Conor trashes a room in his grandmother's house. He also destroys her favorite heirloom.

The monster tells Conor stories which we see via animation. One of the stories involves a king who is poisoned and a wife who is murdered.

Though the monster can be very scary, he ultimately comes to comfort Conor.

We hear "d--n."

We see characters drinking wine.

We see Lizzie's (Conor's mom) collection of prescription drugs.

Overall A Monster Calls is a very sad and dark story. Parents need to be aware of the violent and disturbing content. Depending on the child, this is appropriate for mature teens.

Passengers

Rating: 3 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: December 21, 2016

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 14+

Mechanic Jim Preston (Chris Pratt) is on a 120-year voyage with 5,000 other people. They're all leaving earth for Homestead II, an earth-like world with "room to grow." They will be in hibernation, sleeping agelessly and waking when the ship is four months away from it's final destination. However, there a slight problem. Due to a technical glitch, Jim wakes up 90 years before the ship is due to reach their new world. Living alone for almost a year, Jim gets very lonely. As he continually stares at a beautiful woman named Aurora Lane (Jennifer Lawrence), while she's in her hibernation pod, he gradually falls in love. Jim discovers that he could try and wake her from her deep sleep. So, after much thought and consideration he selfishly awakens her to have a companion, a friend and a potential true love.

There is passion between Jim and Aurora. We see them in several intimate encounters.

We see the couple in bed together- showing sexual movements. They are covered by the sheets.

In a cafeteria Aurora crawls over a table to Jim and they start making love right there. Jim's shirt comes off and then we see the two in bed together; covered by the sheets.

We see Jim's bare back side.

Aurora takes off her dress in front of Jim. She asks him to turn around and he does. We only see her bare shoulders.

When the ship begins to fall apart we see Jim and Aurora in comprising situations. Aurora almost dies when the gravity field shuts down while she's swimming.

We see a pointy object shoot into Aurora's arm. Blood runs down her arm as she pulls it out.

A man is shown coughing up blood.

In a fit of rage, Aurora attacks Jim while he's sleeping. She kicks and punches him.

We hear "sh-t," "b--ch," "a--," "h---," and "d--n."

In numerous scenes throughout the film we see Jim and Aurora in the ships bar talking to Arthur, the robot bartender. They drink cosmos, martinis, margarita's, wine and champagne.

Overall Passengers is an entertaining and suspenseful film. Parents need to be aware moderate inappropriate contents listed above.

