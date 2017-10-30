Box Office Mom: Boo 2

Box Office Mom

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: October 20, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 13+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? Yes



Madea (Tyler Perry) and her crazy relatives are back, and so is the annual Halloween fraternity party. Tiffany (Diamond White), Madea's grandniece, has just turned 18. She's beautiful, independent and thrilled to be going to the local college frat party. This year the party is set to take place at an eerie campground where teens had allegedly been killed. When Madea discovers that Tiffany is going to the party, she drags her elderly gang along to spy and protect her lovely grandniece. Things don't go as planned and mayhem ensues!!! Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is a sequel to 2016's Boo! A Madea Halloween, and is set one year later.

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: Moderate

Suggestive comments are made throughout the film.

Frat guys flirt with girls. Couples touch while dancing and it's implied that they plan to hook up.

Women are shown in skimpy Halloween costumes.

Tiffany's goal is to get together with a frat boy at the party.

The grandpa flirts with his granddaughter's friend until she tells him she's 17.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

There are scary men with chainsaws and creepy girls who stalk the lake site.

We hear screams and it's presumed that people are being hurt or even killed.

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

We hear the f-word, "sh-t," "a--," "d---," "h---," "b--ch, "p-ss", "h---" and the n-word

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

We see teens drinking with college students

A characters smokes a joint.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Parents may not like the film but kids will find it entertaining and funny.

