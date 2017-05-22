Box Office Mom: Diary of a Wimpy Kid & Everything Everything

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" & "Everything Everything" from a parent's point of view.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul-Kids’ Movie Review
Summertime is finally here and twelve year-old Greg Heffley (now played by Jason Drucker) is ready to just relax and chill out. However, his mother has a different plan. She forces the family to take a four-day road trip to Granny Meemaw’s 90th birthday party…a tech free car ride too. Initially Greg is upset until he realizes his favorite YouTube gamer will be making a live appearance at a video game convention in Indianapolis, which is close to Granny’s house. Now Greg has to figure out how he can sneak off to the convention…a challenging feat which he’s determined to accomplish. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul is the fourth movie in the series based on Jeff Kinney’s popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid books; starring an all new cast.
Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets
Release Date: May 19, 2017
MPAA Rating: PG
Best Age Group: 8+
Sexual Content: Mild
Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
Drug and Alcohol Content: None
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Talking Points:
- Despite all the potty humor, and kids defying their parents, the boys ultimately realize the importance of family.
- Greg and his brother Rodrick lie, steal, and break into a hotel room.
Sexual Content: Mild
- Roderick finds a large bra and examines it.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive
- There’s a car chase scene that ends in a accident.
- Greg is cornered in a bathtub by a large scary man who’s been chasing him.
- Greg and Rodrick lie to their parents and take an Uber to a gaming convention – an hour away.
- Greg ends up in a runaway boat down a grassy hill which ends up in a swimming pool.
- The family stays in a roach infested hotel room.
- There are some gross scenes involving vomit, bowel movements and sounds, and other bodily functions.
- Greg pees in a bottle in front of his family on the drive.
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
- “H-ll,” and name calling such as: “stupid,” “weirdo,” and “loser.”
Drug and Alcohol Content: None
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall this is an entertaining film, however parents need to be aware of potty humor throughout the film.
Everything, Everything-Kids’ Movie Review
Maddy Whittier is an adorable teenage girl, though she’s not your average teen. She doesn’t attend the high school football games, she doesn’t play a sport or musical instrument, and she’s never even been to a high school dance. That’s because Maddy is housebound. She has a severe auto-immune disorder. Maddy lives in a beautiful home with her mother and has a nurse taking care of her in the day. However, Maddy’s life completely changes the day Olly Bright moves next door. Olly’s bedroom window is across from Maddy’s and the two manage to communicate through their windows. As Maddy gradually falls for the boy next door, she desperately wants to meet the boy next door…even if it means risking her life. Everything, Everything is based on a young adult novel.
Rating: 4 and 1/2 out of 5 popcorn buckets
Release Date: May 19, 2017
MPAA Rating: PG13
Best Age Group: 12+
Sexual Content: Moderate
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Talking Points:
Sexual Content: Moderate
- The teenage couple passionately kiss throughout the film.
- The couple escapes to Hawaii. It’s implied that they’ve had a sexual relationship.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
We see Olly and his father in a fist fight. They have a violent relationship.
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
- We hear “sh-t,” and “h–l.”
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- In one scene we see Olly’s father drunk.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall, this is a romantic drama which will appeal to pre-teen girls. Parents need to be aware of the sexual content. Appropriate for kids 12 and up.
For more of Jackie's reviews, visit www.boxofficemom.com.
