Box Office Mom: Diary of a Wimpy Kid & Everything Everything

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul" & "Everything Everything" from a parent's point of view.

Summertime is finally here and twelve year-old Greg Heffley (now played by Jason Drucker) is ready to just relax and chill out. However, his mother has a different plan. She forces the family to take a four-day road trip to Granny Meemaw’s 90th birthday party…a tech free car ride too. Initially Greg is upset until he realizes his favorite YouTube gamer will be making a live appearance at a video game convention in Indianapolis, which is close to Granny’s house. Now Greg has to figure out how he can sneak off to the convention…a challenging feat which he’s determined to accomplish. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul is the fourth movie in the series based on Jeff Kinney’s popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid books; starring an all new cast.

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: May 19, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 8+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Talking Points:

Despite all the potty humor, and kids defying their parents, the boys ultimately realize the importance of family.

Greg and his brother Rodrick lie, steal, and break into a hotel room.

Sexual Content: Mild

Roderick finds a large bra and examines it.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

There’s a car chase scene that ends in a accident.

Greg is cornered in a bathtub by a large scary man who’s been chasing him.

Greg and Rodrick lie to their parents and take an Uber to a gaming convention – an hour away.

Greg ends up in a runaway boat down a grassy hill which ends up in a swimming pool.

The family stays in a roach infested hotel room.

There are some gross scenes involving vomit, bowel movements and sounds, and other bodily functions.

Greg pees in a bottle in front of his family on the drive.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

“H-ll,” and name calling such as: “stupid,” “weirdo,” and “loser.”

Drug and Alcohol Content: None

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall this is an entertaining film, however parents need to be aware of potty humor throughout the film.

Everything, Everything-Kids’ Movie Review