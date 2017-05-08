Box Office Mom: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

The group of misfit Guardians are back. Peter Quill (aka Star Lord) with his "Awesome Mix Tape Vol 2", Gamora, the green warrior, Drax, the blue muscleman, Groot, the little tree-like creature, and Rocket, the cute raccoon. In this film the Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race to protect their expensive batteries from invaders. However, things get complicated when it's discovered that Rocket has stolen the precious items, and so the aliens want to seek revenge. As the Guardians try to escape, the mystery of Peter's parentage is revealed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is an action packed science fiction film for tweens and up.

Rating: 3. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: May 5, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 12+

Will Kids Like It? Yes

• As in the first film the characters are fun and entertaining. The soundtrack is great as well.

• In addition to all the violence there are messages stressing importance of helping others, family and friends.

Sexual Content: Mild

• It's noted that Peter has been with several woman throughout the galaxy.

• There is sexual chemistry between Peter and Gamora. A woman states that Peter has sexual feelings for Gamora.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

• There are fist fights and laser fights. Characters are hit, pounded to the ground, and skewered with arrows.

• There are massive explosions and numerous characters die.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

• We hear "sh-t," "a--," "d--n," "h--," and "d--k."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

• Groot is shown drinking alcoholic beverages..

Will Kids Like It? Yes

• I interviewed four teenage boys who loved the film. Their favorite character was Groot.

Overall Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is a fun and entertaining film for tweens and up. Parents need to be aware of the science fiction action and violence throughout the film.

