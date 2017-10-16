Box Office Mom: Happy Death Day

Box Office Mom

Rating: 2 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: October 13, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 13+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Teresa "Tree" Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is a college student who enjoys her lifestyle as a cute sorority girl. However, Tree's life dramatically changes on her birthday. She wakes up hungover and in the bed of a student named Carter, whom she had just met the night before. When Tree leaves Carter's dorm she gets a creepy feeling as she's walking through campus towards the Kappa House. It ends up that Tree is stuck in a time loop where she suffers a violent death over and over again. Frightened and scared, Tree realizes she must relive the day over again until she discovers who murdered her.

Talking Points:

It's mentioned that a college student is having an affair with a married teacher.

We see couples kissing.

Sex between college students is discussed, but nothing is shown.

A character prepares to masturbate to porn. We briefly see two men kissing passionately on computer screen.

A character walks naked through campus, we see her bare back.

We see stabbing with knives and broken bottles.

We see Tree brutally killed multiple times.

Characters are hit with baseball bats, a crowbar, and a pipe.

There's punching and hitting.

A character falls through a window from a high building. We see the blood spattered on the ground.

A car drives over someone, we see the dead body.

A police car blows up with someone in the back seat.

We hear the f-word once. We also hear "sh-t," "b--ch," "a--," "a--hole," "d--n," "b--ch," and "h--l" throughout the film.

A main character wakes up hungover and discusses her drunken antics from the previous night.

We see college students drinking at a party.

A college guy has a bong.

I interviewed 4 pre-teen girls who thought the film was funny, scary and entertaining.

Overall this is an entertaining horror film with comedic overtones. Parents need to be aware of the violence, language and sexual contents.

