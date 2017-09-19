Box Office Mom: It

Box Office Mom

Rating: 2.5 buckets out of 5

Release Date: September 8, 2017

MPAA Rating: R

Best Age Group: 15+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

It's summer and the young teens are supposed to play outside with their friends and have fun! That's the initial plan for a group of middle school outcasts from the town of Derry, Maine. Set in 1988, the young teens start their summer by running away from the cruel and evil bullies in their small town. That's not their only problem. Things get creepy as kids start disappearing. Luckily, their new friend, Ben, discovers that strange things seem to happen in cycles of 27 years which leads them to a well in the basement of a creepy old house. Bill, a boy in the group whose brother disappeared, is determined to stop whatever killed his brother and has the help of his group of misfit friends. It is based on Stephen King's 1986 novel.

There are rumors that a teenage girl slept with many guys.

There are sexual jokes by 13-year-olds. They mention; "periods," "vagina," "birth control pills," etc.

Teens go swimming in their underwear and the boys admire the teenage girl with them. She's shown in her bra and panties.

An abusive father acts in a creepy and sexual way toward his teenage daughter.

The clown is very scary and will terrify kids. He's shown periodically throughout the film.

Lots of bullying. A bully carves up a kid's stomach with a knife and stabs a man with the same knife.

Bullies shoot guns, kick, punch and beat up their peers.

There are scenes showing a lot of blood. In one scene a bathroom is covered in blood and the kids clean it up.

We see kids beating the clown with sharp objects.

We see the clown bite a child's arm off.

A clown is stabbed through the face.

A sheep is killed with a bolt gun by one of the bullies.

We hear the f-word numerous times, also "sh-t," "a--," and "d--n. It's typically young teens using the harsh language.

We see an abusive father drinking beer.

Character's are shown smoking cigarettes.

The story involves a group of middle school aged kids which will appeal to kids. I interviewed some teenage boys who enjoyed it. They were scared, but thought some parts were funny.

Overall this is an entertaining horror film, one that teens will be eager to see. Parents need to be aware of the excessive and disturbing violence, also the excessive language.

For more of Jackie's reviews, please visit www.boxofficemom.com

