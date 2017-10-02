Box Office Mom: Kingsman: The Golden Circle & Stronger

Box Office Mom

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Rating: 1.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: September 22, 2017

MPAA Rating: R

Best Age Group: 15+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Excessive

Will Teens Like It? Yes

They're back... the men in the bullet proof suits whose shoes hide toxic blades and umbrella's are shotguns. The Kingsman are members of a secret spy organization who make the world a safer place. The beloved heroes face a unique challenge as their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage. On their mission the men discover an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman. Now the two organizations unite together to defeat the evil villain in order to save the world. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the sequel to 2014's popular Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Talking Points:

We see a woman in her bra and panties.

A man, who has a rubber tracker on his finger, reaches under a woman's panties to place the tracer in her vagina while they're having sexual encounter.

There's a lot of intense violence throughout the film. Characters are shown kicking, punching, stabbing, shooting and doing martial arts.

Blood spurts out from the eyes and nose of drug users.

A character falls into a meat grinder.

We hear the f-word frequently throughout the film. We also hear "sh-t," "a-hole", "b--ch."

Character's are shown drinking whiskey and getting drunk.

The villain is an international drug dealer.

We see character's smoking Meth.

Overall this is a fun and entertaining film. Having said that parents need to be aware of the excessive violence, language and drug contents.

Stronger

Rating: 2 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: September 22, 2017

MPAA Rating: R

Best Age Group: 15+

Jeff Bauman (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his ex girlfriend Erin (Tatiana Maslany) run into each other at a local bar weeks before the Boston Marathon. Erin is raising money for a charity for the marathon while Jeff is having a good time with his friends at the bar. Jeff wasn't the most dependable boyfriend. He was immature, and didn't always show up for Erin when she needed him. However, when Jeff does show up with a homemade sign cheering on his ex as she's running in the Boston Marathon, his life dramatically changes. Stronger is a true story based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. It highlights the story of Jeff Bauman, a guy who loses his legs when he finally shows up for his true love.

Talking Points:

During a sexual encounter we see a woman's bare back.

We see the bloody aftermath of the Boston Marathon, showing victims with gory wounds on the street and in the hospital.

We hear the f-word frequently throughout the film. We also hear "h--l," "sh-t," "a--," "b--ch," and "d--n."

Characters are shown drinking beer, wine and hard liquor at bars and social events.

One character is shown drunk on numerous occasions. We see her passed out a few times from too much drinking.

Character's are shown smoking.

I interviewed some teenage girls who really liked the film but thought it was disturbing.

Overall this is a sad but interesting drama. Parents need to be aware of the disturbing scenes and excessive profane language.

