Box Office Mom: Lucky Logan

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
Release Date: August 18, 2017
MPAA Rating: PG13
Best Age Group: 13+
Sexual Content: Mild
Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
Will Kids Like It? Yes
The Logan family feels unlucky, and somewhat cursed. Even though, Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), was the star high school quarterback and homecoming king, his life eventually becomes more difficult as he can't keep a job or a wife. Although he does have an adorable daughter with whom he's very close. Clyde (Adam Driver), Jimmy's brother, goes to Iraq after high school and gets part of his arm blown off. He eventually becomes a bartender. Then there's Mellie (Riley Keogh), who is a supportive younger sister. As the Logan's are feeling down while nothing is going their way, Jimmy comes up with the grand idea of doing a crime. So, Jimmy, Clyde, and Mellie attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina. Logan Lucky is an entertaining, comedic drama from the director of Ocean's 11, 12 and 13.
Sexual Content: Mild
A female character wears revealing shirts and short-shorts.
It's mentioned that Rihanna sings about her vagina.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate
There's a big brawl with several characters.
Prison inmates fight in the cafeteria.
A car is set on fire.
A character crashes a car through a store window.
We see a race car crash.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
We hear the f-word once. We also hear "sh-t," "d--n," "h---," and "a--."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
There are some scenes in a bar with a lot of social drinking.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall Logan Lucky is a comedic drama appropriate for kids ages 13 and up.
