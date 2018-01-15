Box Office Mom: Paddington 2, The Commuter

Box Office Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Paddington 2

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 11, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 5+

Sexual Content: None

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

"Be kind and polite and the world will be right." That's a quote from Paddington's Aunt Lucy. He loves his aunt and frequently quotes her. Paddington wants to find the perfect gift for his aunt's 100th birthday. He eventually sees a pop-up book about London in his friend's antique shop. However, the book is very expensive so Paddington does odd jobs until he can afford it. Unfortunately, a mysterious thief steals the book right before Paddington goes to buy it. Sadly, Paddington is wrongly accused of the robbery and is sentenced to prison. Now the adventure begins as the adorable, fun loving bear becomes a prisoner and charms all the inmates. Paddington 2 continues the story of Paddington bear who lives happily with his adopted family in London.

Talking Points:

There are some great messages for young kids. Paddington's Aunt Lucy says, "Look for the best in people and you'll find it." Paddington lives by his aunt's rules, even in prison.

Paddington always wants to do the right thing. He typically thinks of others before himself.

During a robbery Paddington chases a thief through a store and down the streets.

Paddington is surrounded by many scary looking inmates when he's in prison. Initially they are intimidating and mean to the poor bear, but they eventually befriend him.

A villain has a sword and fights with a main character.

Paddinton falls in a river and nearly drowns.

There's a very sad scene when Paddinton's adopted parents don't visit him on visiting day in prison. We see Paddington in bed crying as he thinks they no longer love him.

Name calling such as "coward," and "weirdo."

Champagne is served on a train ride.

Overall, this is a wonderful movie for the whole family.



The Commuter

Rating: 3 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 11, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 13+

Life is good for Michael MacCauley (Liam Neeson). He has a good job as an insurance salesman, he's happily married, and has a teenage son who's headed to Syracuse University. Michael has a very regimented daily routine as he commutes on the train everyday in and out of New York. Michael's life dramatically changes on one of his daily commutes. He learns that he's going to get fired, just when he needs to pay a lot of money for his son's college tuition. Feeling very sad and defeated, Michael's train ride is not going very well, and it eventually gets even worse. A woman on the train offers him $100,000 if he's willing to find a passenger who doesn't belong on the train, and he must find this person before the train's last stop. Michael soon realizes that his wife and son will be in danger if he doesn't follow the rules. Now Michael has to figure this strange puzzle not only to save his family's life but also the innocent victims on the train.

Talking Points:

We see Michael and his wife kiss in bed together, they are fully clothed.

There are several brutal fight scenes with martial arts, stabbing with knives, punching, hitting and shooting. We see many bloody wounds.

We see a man pushed in front of a bus.

There's an intense train crash.

We hear "f--k," "s--t," "h-ll," "goddamn," and bullsh-t.".

There's a scene where we see a man drinking several pints of beer in a bar.

Overall this is an exciting action packed drama. Having said that it's very similar to Liam Neeson's previous films. Parents need to be aware of the language and excessive violence.

