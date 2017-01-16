Box Office Mom: Patriots Day & Monster Trucks

Box Office Mom

Our Box Office Mom reviews Patriots Day and Monster Trucks.

Patriots Day

Rating: 2 and 1/2 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 13, 2017

MPAA Rating: R

Best Age Group: 17+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Excessive

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Teens Like It? Yes

"Boston Strong," is a phrase that arose after the Boston Marathon bombing, and a phrase that will be remembered forever. April 15, 2013 the city of Boston was busy! It was a beautiful spring day; the celebration of Patriots Day, the Red Sox had a home game, and it was the day of the Boston Marathon. There were thousands of runners competing and getting ready to face the challenging Massachusetts terrain, while the streets were filled with spectators cheering them on. It started out to be a perfect day, and then things dramatically changed. Two Chechen brothers slipped into the gregarious crowd of fans and planted two homemade bombs: killing 3 people (including an 8 year-old boy) and injuring 264 others. After the attack police Sgt. Tommy Saunders (Mark Wahlberg), FBI Special Agent Richard DesLauriers (Kevin Bacon) and Commissioner Ed Davis (John Goodman) join forces to track down the terrorists before they caused more harm, and bring them to justice!

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: Mild

• A character says, “I’m a fornicator.”

• We see a married couple in bed together. He’s shirtless and she’s wearing panties and a tank top.

Violent Content: Excessive

• We see the horrific attack. We see a dismembered foot and ankle covered in blood.

• The dead victims are shown covering the ground.

• We see the terrorist shoot a police officer.

• Characters are shot and killed.

Crude and Profane Language: Excessive

• We hear the f-word numerous times throughout the film. We also hear “h—,” “a- -“ and “d—n.”

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

• Characters are shown drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes.

• One guy smokes hash from a bong.

Will Teens Like It? Yes

• I interviewed two teenage boys that liked the movie. Their parents said it sparked some interesting parent/child conversations regarding terrorism.

Overall this is an intense and heart-wrenching drama based on a true story. Parents need to be aware of the disturbing and violent content.

Monster Trucks

Rating: 4 and 1/2 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 13, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 7+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: None

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Life can sometimes be dull in a small town, especially for high school senior Tripp (Lucas Till). Tripp is sick of high school and the obnoxious kids in school. He's tired of Sheriff Rick, the know-it-all cop who happens to be dating his mom. Luckily, Tripp has a hobby and passion for trucks which keeps him occupied and out of trouble. He builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. The only problem is he still needs an engine, so he can't get very far in his truck. Tripp's life dramatically changes the day an oil company accidentally releases three sea creatures, and one of them ends up under the hood of Tripp's truck. Tripp discovers this creature who not only acts as the engine to his truck, but eventually becomes a loving friend. Monster Truck is an entertaining film for families with elementary school age kids.

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: Mild

• Flirting between two characters.

Violent Content: Moderate

• A character poisons an entire ecosystem which kills hundreds of people.

• We see numerous car chases and vehicles being demolished.

• There's some gun violence which includes kids being shot at.

• Tripp’s truck drives over a lot of vehicles crushing them all.

Crude and Profane Language: None

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

• A character drinks a glass of alcohol.

Overall this is a fun and suspenseful film, great for elementary school kids. Parents need to be aware of the moderate violent content.

For more of Jackie's reviews, please visit www.boxofficemom.com

(© 2017 WZZM)