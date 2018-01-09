Box Office Mom reviews 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'

Box Office Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - “Welcome to detention and think about who you are and what you want to be.” That’s what four high school teens heard when they’re sent to the principal’s office for detention. All on the same day but all for different reasons. There’s Bethany, the self-absorbed popular girl; Martha, the bookish smart girl; Spencer, the nerdy boy; and Anthony (a.k.a Fridge) the football stud. While in detention the two boys discover the Jumanji game and convince the girls to play. After they choose their avatar they are pulled into the game and living in the jungle. In the game, each teen has a specific strength which they will eventually use to get out of the game, and save Jumanji from an evil villain. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is an updated adaptation of Chris Van Allsburg’s picture book, however this time the board game magically turns into a video game.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: December 20, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 10+

Sexual Content: Moderate

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Talking Points:

One of the female teens is in a male avatar for most of the movie. There’s discussion on what it’s like for her to have a penis. There’s even reference to an erection.

One of the teen girls instructs the other girl on how to flirt and use her sexuality.

Since Jumanji is set in an action game, there is a of violence. There are many explosive scenes, shooting, and several battles throughout the film.

A character is trampled by rhinos, another one is bitten by a snake and then disappears, and a someone is mauled by a jaguar.

We hear “sh-t,” “a–,” “d–n,” “b–ch,” and “h-ll.

In one scene the teens (as their adult avatars) all drink margaritas. One of the teens has several glasses and proceeds to get tipsy. The others spit it out.

Overall this is a fun, entertaining film. Parents need to be aware of the moderate violence, sexual and profane language.

