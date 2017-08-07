Box Office Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom reviews The Dark Tower and the Emoji Movie.

The Dark Tower

Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), a pre-teen boy, has very bad dreams at night. They’re so vivid and seem so real that when he wakes up he draws images of what he’s seen and puts them on a cork board in his room. He wants to figure out what these nightly terrors mean. His dreams are about a man in black who uses kids to try to destroy the world. There’s a Gunslinger who tries to stop him. Jake eventually realizes that his dreams are real; he meets the Gunslinger, Roland (Idris Elba), and he learns about the Dark Tower that protects the universe from monsters. He also learns that Walter (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black, hopes to destroy the tower. The battle between good and evil begins as Jake and Roland try to save the world from the evil Man in Black. The Dark Tower is based on Stephen King’s Dark Tower book series.

Rating: 3 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: August 4, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 14+

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: None

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

There’s a lot of guns and shooting. A boy learns to shoot a gun.

Boys fight at school; punching and hitting one another.

Character’s are shown stabbing with knives and hitting with heavy objects..

A chunk of glass goes through a character’s hand. We see a lot of blood.

There are explosions and earthquakes.

We see drawings of scary and disturbing images.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear “sh-t,” and “h–l.”

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

A character takes a handful of painkillers.

Will Kids Like It? No

Overall The Dark Tower is a dark sci/fi film. Parents need to be aware of the excessive violence throughout the film.

The Emoji Movie

A text can show a lot of emotions, especially with the right emoji. Happy, sad, frustrated, confused; emoji’s express the way a person feels. The Emoji Movie is a story about a world inside our smartphones. Each emoji is supposed to have one job or a certain expression. When the Meh symbol is pressed, Gene Meh, a young emoji, messes up and shows more than one expression. Now mayhem ensues in the world of emoji’s, and the adorable symbols try to handle the chaos while hoping they don’t get deleted. Rating: 4 and 1/2 buckets out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: July 28, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 6+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes Talking Points: Sexual Content: Mild There’s flirting between the emoji characters and human characters.

A character’s phone plays the song “Bubblebutt.” Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate Robots chase emoji’s and blasts them with lasers.

One of the robots is very scary and intimidating. At one point it seems as though all the emoji’s will be deleted. Crude or Profane Language: Mild A character starts to say, “Oh “sh–, ” but doesn’t finish the word. We hear name calling, to name a few; “loser,” “freak,” “weirdo,” “stupid,” and “butt.” Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild There’s a beer emoji.

A character mentions, “Hack Daniels.” Will Kids Like It? Yes Overall The Emoji Movie is a fun, colorful and very kid-friendly movie. Adult’s may like it too.

For more of Jackie's reviews, please visit www.boxofficemom.com.

