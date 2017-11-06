Box Office Mom reviews Thor: Ragnarok

Rating: 3 out of 5 popcorn buckets
Release Date: November 3, 2017
MPAA Rating: PG13
Best Age Group: 11+
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is back, though things aren't going very well for the beloved God of Thunder. He and his mortal girlfriend Jane have broken up, he's held captive on another planet, and to top things off his powerful hammer has been destroyed. When Thor discovers that Asgard is being threatened, he escapes captivity and recruits his new friend Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and his former ally and fellow Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to save their planet. Together they confront Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, from destroying the Asgardian world. Thor: Ragnarok is the third chapter in Marvel's superhero series about the ancient god of thunder.
Talking Points:
Sexual Content: Mild
- We see Hulk's bare butt.
- There are a few suggestive jokes about masturbation and orgies.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive
- Hela, The Goddess of Death can be very scary. She slashes soldiers with a huge blade, uses magical knives, and impales them
- There are some gory and graphic moments, and a lot of characters die.
- There are battles with explosions, though shown as comic book violence.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- We hear "sh-t, "d--n," "a--," "h-ll," and "son of a b--ch."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- A character drinks heavily throughout the film. In one scene we see her drunk.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall, Thor: Ragnarok is an entertaining film. However, parents need to be aware of the excessive violence.
