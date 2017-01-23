Box Office Mom: The Founder & Sing

Box Office Mom

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews The Founder and Sing.

The Founder

Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: January 20, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 13+

Will Kids/ Teens Like It? Yes

"Franchise. Franchise. Franchise." That's what Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) tells Mac and Dick McDonald, owners of a burger joint in 1950 Southern California. Ray Kroc is a struggling salesman from Illinois. However, his life and career dramatically changes the day he eats a burger from McDonalds. He not only loves the burger and fries, but he was so impressed with the concept...a meal in a paper bag which is ready in 30 seconds. When Kroc leaves McDonalds, he's excited and thrilled to turn this small town burger restaurant into a multi-billion dollar franchise. Based on a true story.

Talking Points:

The film highlights the importance of persistence, hard work and dedication!

Sexual Content: Mild

While married, Ray Kroc flirts with Joan, a pretty blond piano player who's also married. Ray and Joan each divorce their spouses and eventually marry one another.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

Ray Kroc and the McDonald's brothers get into verbal arguments.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

The f-word is said once. We also hear "sh-t," "a--," "b--ch," "h--- and "d--n."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Kroc drinks alcohol throughout the film.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

I interviewed a 17 year-old boy who liked the film and thought it was very interesting.

Overall this is a very thought wonderful film. Parents need to be aware of the moderate profane language and drug and alcohol content.

Sing

Rating: 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: December 21, 2016

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 7+

Will Kids/ Teens Like It? Yes

"Dream big dreams." That's Buster Moon's (voice of Matthew McConaughey) motto. Buster is a koala bear who loves the theater. When he was a 6 years-old his goal was to own his favorite theater...and years later that dream came true. However, due to financial problems things get difficult for the koala bear, though he doesn't give up. To boost business he decides to produce a singing competition. Now the drama and singing begins as we see Buster Moon try to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Talking Points:

Sing is a fun and entertaining film for the whole family. The film highlights the importance of working together and following your dreams.

Sexual Content: Mild

Three female rabbits wiggle their butts while singing, "Oh my gosh, look at her butt."

There is flirting between the animals.

We see some revealing outfits and risqué dances from the animals.

Some angry gangster bears try to kill a cheating mouse.

A building collapses and puts several characters in harms way.

There are several car chases, causing accidents.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear name calling: "old fart," "stupid," "fool," and "bozos."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

We see animals drinking alcoholic beverages at a night club.

Will Kids/ Teens Like It? Yes

Overall this is a cute and entertaining film for the whole family.

