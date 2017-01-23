Box Office Mom: The Founder & Sing

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews The Founder and Sing.
The Founder
- Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets
- Release Date: January 20, 2017
- MPAA Rating: PG13
- Best Age Group: 13+
- Sexual Content: Mild
- Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- Will Kids/ Teens Like It? Yes
"Franchise. Franchise. Franchise." That's what Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) tells Mac and Dick McDonald, owners of a burger joint in 1950 Southern California. Ray Kroc is a struggling salesman from Illinois. However, his life and career dramatically changes the day he eats a burger from McDonalds. He not only loves the burger and fries, but he was so impressed with the concept...a meal in a paper bag which is ready in 30 seconds. When Kroc leaves McDonalds, he's excited and thrilled to turn this small town burger restaurant into a multi-billion dollar franchise. Based on a true story.
Talking Points:
- The film highlights the importance of persistence, hard work and dedication!
Sexual Content: Mild
- While married, Ray Kroc flirts with Joan, a pretty blond piano player who's also married. Ray and Joan each divorce their spouses and eventually marry one another.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Ray Kroc and the McDonald's brothers get into verbal arguments.
Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
- The f-word is said once. We also hear "sh-t," "a--," "b--ch," "h--- and "d--n."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
- Kroc drinks alcohol throughout the film.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
- I interviewed a 17 year-old boy who liked the film and thought it was very interesting.
Overall this is a very thought wonderful film. Parents need to be aware of the moderate profane language and drug and alcohol content.
Sing
- Rating: 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
- Release Date: December 21, 2016
- MPAA Rating: PG
- Best Age Group: 7+
- Sexual Content: Mild
- Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
- Crude or Profane Language: Mild
- Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- Will Kids/ Teens Like It? Yes
- Sing is a fun and entertaining film for the whole family. The film highlights the importance of working together and following your dreams.
- Three female rabbits wiggle their butts while singing, "Oh my gosh, look at her butt."
- There is flirting between the animals.
- We see some revealing outfits and risqué dances from the animals.
- Some angry gangster bears try to kill a cheating mouse.
- A building collapses and puts several characters in harms way.
- There are several car chases, causing accidents.
- We hear name calling: "old fart," "stupid," "fool," and "bozos."
- We see animals drinking alcoholic beverages at a night club.
- Overall this is a cute and entertaining film for the whole family.
