WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Box Office Mom: The Founder & Sing

Box Office Mom

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:12 AM. EST January 23, 2017

Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews The Founder and Sing.

The Founder

  • Rating: 4 out of 5 popcorn buckets
  • Release Date: January 20, 2017
  • MPAA Rating: PG13
  • Best Age Group: 13+
  • Sexual Content: Mild
  • Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
  • Crude or Profane Language: Moderate
  • Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate
  • Will Kids/ Teens Like It?  Yes

"Franchise. Franchise. Franchise." That's what Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) tells Mac and Dick McDonald, owners of a burger joint in 1950 Southern California. Ray Kroc is a struggling salesman from Illinois. However, his life and career dramatically changes the day he eats a burger from McDonalds. He not only loves the burger and fries, but he was so impressed with the concept...a meal in a paper bag which is ready in 30 seconds. When Kroc leaves McDonalds, he's excited and thrilled to turn this small town burger restaurant into a multi-billion dollar franchise. Based on a true story.

Talking Points:

  • The film highlights the importance of persistence, hard work and dedication!

Sexual Content: Mild

  • While married, Ray Kroc flirts with Joan, a pretty blond piano player who's also married. Ray and Joan each divorce their spouses and eventually marry one another.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild

  • Ray Kroc and the McDonald's brothers get into verbal arguments.

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

  • The f-word is said once. We also hear "sh-t," "a--," "b--ch," "h--- and "d--n."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

  • Kroc drinks alcohol throughout the film.

Will Kids Like It?  Yes

  • I interviewed a 17 year-old boy who liked the film and thought it was very interesting.

Overall this is a very thought wonderful film. Parents need to be aware of the moderate profane language and drug and alcohol content.

Sing

  • Rating: 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
  • Release Date: December 21, 2016
  • MPAA Rating: PG
  • Best Age Group: 7+
  • Sexual Content: Mild
  • Violent/Disturbing Content: Mild
  • Crude or Profane Language: Mild
  • Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
  • Will Kids/ Teens Like It?  Yes
"Dream big dreams." That's Buster Moon's (voice of Matthew McConaughey) motto. Buster is a koala bear who loves the theater. When he was a 6 years-old his goal was to own his favorite theater...and years later that dream came true. However, due to financial problems things get difficult for the koala bear, though he doesn't give up. To boost business he decides to produce a singing competition. Now the drama and singing begins as we see Buster Moon try to fulfill his lifelong dream.
 
Talking Points:
  • Sing is a fun and entertaining film for the whole family. The film highlights the importance of working together and following your dreams.
Sexual Content: Mild
  • Three female rabbits wiggle their butts while singing,  "Oh my gosh, look at her butt."
  • There is flirting between the animals.
  • We see some revealing outfits and risqué dances from the animals.
  • Some angry gangster bears try to kill a cheating mouse.
  • A building collapses and puts several characters in harms way.
  • There are several car chases, causing accidents.
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
  • We hear name calling: "old fart," "stupid," "fool," and "bozos."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
  • We see animals drinking alcoholic beverages at a night club.
Will Kids/ Teens Like It?  Yes
  • Overall this is a cute and entertaining film for the whole family.
You can find more reviews from Jackie at www.boxofficemom.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories