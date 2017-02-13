Box Office Mom: The Lego Batman Movie

Box Office Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg reviews "The Lego Batman Movie."

They’re all back; Batman (Will Arnett) and his sidekick Robin (Michael Cera), his loyal butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), and of course his arch nemesis the Joker (Zach Galifianakis)… all as Lego’s.

In this film Batman wants to stop the Joker from his hostile takeover of Gotham City, the only problem is Batman thinks he can do it alone.

Eventually Batman comes to realize he might just need a little help from his friends and cohorts to save his beloved city.

Rating: 4 and 1/2 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: February 10 2017

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 7+

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Talking Points:

The film highlights the importance of teamwork and family. Batman is humbled and realizes he can’t do everything by himself.

There’s some potty-humor in the film. There are references to “farts” and being “silent but deadly.”

There are a lot of butt jokes as well. Batman refers to Alfred as his “Buttler.”

Sexual Content: Mild

Bruce Wayne labels himself as a “playboy.”

Batman loves his body and well built physique.

There’s a lot of humor relating to Robin’s given name, Dick.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

There’s a lot of slapstick, silly violence.

We see superheroes and villains get beat up, bashed and blown up.

There are a lot of bad guys and battles throughout the film.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear, “butt,” “loser,” and “sucks.”

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Batman and his butler Alfred discuss different kinds of wines.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

I interviewed kids ages 5 to 8 who loved the film. Having said that, one 5 year old girl was scared, and didn’t like all the fighting.

Overall this is a fun, entertaining film for the whole family. Parents need to be aware of the mild potty humor and moderate violence throughout the film.

I recommend this for kids ages 7 and up.

For more movie reviews, please visit www.boxofficemom.com.

