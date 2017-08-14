Box Office Mom: The Nut Job 2 & The Glass Castle

Close up of a top of a box full of pop corn (Photo: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg, has a look at two new movies out in theaters.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature

The animals are nuttier than ever in The Nut Job 2. This film continues the story of a group of park animals who must find a new food source when their beloved nut shop burns down. When they find a beautiful new park with green grass and trees they think life is great. However, things get complicated when the mayor wants to destroy the park and build an amusement park for a profit making venture. The rodents think their lives are over, though Surly the squirrel (voice of Will Arnett) steps up and puts together a plan to destroy the amusement park. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature is the sequel to 2014’s The Nut Job.

Rating: 4. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: August 11, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 6+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Talking Points:

The film highlights the importance of team work and family.

There’s a lot of bodily function humor.

Sexual Content: Mild

Two dogs fall in love and eventually have puppies.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

The construction site of an amusement park is destroyed resulting in fires and explosions.

The human characters tend to be the villains: a father and daughter are both sadistic in the way they treat animals. Animals’ lives are threatened by construction workers.

In a flashback, two animals nearly die in a hurricane.

There’s a lot of slapstick silly violence. Surly jumps out of moving vehicles, he’s beaten by a mouse, and he’s electrocuted.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear name calling such as: “moron,” and “dumb.” We hear “What the …?”

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

A character was shot with a tranquilizing dart and appears drunk.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature is a kid friendly movie. Parents need to be aware of the moderate slapstick violence and bodily function humor.

The Glass Castle

“You learn from living.” That’s what Rex Walls (Woody Harrelson) tells his wife and children when his daughter asked why they don’t go to school. Rex loves his wife and four children more than anything. His dream is to build them a glass castle; a solar-powered, window filled home. He’s got the plans, and he even begins to dig a new foundation outside of one of their many run-down homes. Though nothing comes of his big dream. Rex is a big talker and he never lacks for a drink or cigarette. Sadly, his family most always lacks for food, running water, electricity and security. The Glass Castle is an intense drama based on Jeannette Walls’ best-selling memoir. It tells the story of a very dysfunctional family and how they survive living day to day. Rating: 2. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: August 11, 2017

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 14+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate

Drug and Alcohol Content: Excessive

Will Kids Like It? Yes 

Talking Points: 

There is an all-star cast. To name a few; Woody Harrelson, Brie Larson and Naomi Watts.

The children are very intelligent as they develop a love for reading and writing, however, they suffer from hunger, pain and other hardships. 

Sexual Content: Mild 

A man tries to force a woman into having sex.

The Walls' parents are intimate with one another in front of their kids. We see them fully clothed on a bed passionately kissing. 

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive 

A child's clothes catch on fire as she's trying to cook hot dogs.

There’s a constant threat of violence as you never know what Rex (the alcoholic father) will do next.

It’s noted several times that the children haven’t eaten and that they’re starving.

A child, who can’t swim, is thrown in a deep end of a pool. Her father is trying to teach her how to swim. This is an uncomfortable scene.

A man is punched.

The film is disturbing as we see how the young children are not taken care of properly by their parents. 

Crude or Profane Language: Moderate 

We hear "f–k," "sh-t," "a–," "hell," and "son of a b–ch." 

Drug and Alcohol Content: Excessive 

A character is an alcoholic. We see him drinking alcohol throughout the film and smoking cigarettes.

A character tries to quit drinking and we see him suffer through a painful detox. 

Will Kids Like It? Yes 

Mature teens who have read the book. 

Overall The Glass Castle is an intense drama. Parents need to be aware of the disturbing violence throughout the film.

