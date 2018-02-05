Box Office Mom: Winchester

Box Office Mom

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg review's the new thriller "Winchester."

Are haunted houses real? Winchester, set in 1906 San Jose, Ca, follows the life of rifle heiress Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren). After Sarah inherits her husband’s profitable rifle company she’s determined to build a mansion. After all, many people have died by the Winchester guns, so this is her way of dealing with the ghosts of those who have passed. Things get complicated when the board of the Winchester Rifle Co. hires Dr. Eric Price (Jason Clarke) to evaluate Sarah’s psychological state. When Dr. Price interviews Sarah he discovers that’s she’s spunky and clever. Price eventually realizes that Sarah Winchester talks to spirits and that her seven story mansion, filled with hundreds of rooms, are actually built for the victims of the Winchester guns. Price learns that Sarah Winchester’s ghosts are real… and so is her haunted house. Winchester is based on true events.

Rating: 2 and 1/2 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: February 2, 2018

MPAA Rating: PG13

Best Age Group: 13+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Excessive

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

Will Kids Like It? No

Talking Points:

We see a male character with three women; he’s shown kissing each of them. It’s implied that they might be prostitutes.

A woman’s naked back is shown.

There’s some gun violence. One scene shows a flashback of a mass killing.

A child is possessed by a spirit and is shown shooting a woman. He also jumps off a house ledge.

A painting appears to bleed.

There are several ghosts in creepy scenes.

We hear “b–ch” said once.

Drug and Alcohol Content: Moderate

A main character has a drug and alcohol problem. He frequently ingests drops of laudanum from a glass dropper. He also drinks from a flask, and enjoys drinking whisky at home.

I interviewed some teens who thought the film wasn’t that scary and even somewhat boring.

Overall this is a horror film based on true events. Parents need to be aware of the violence and drug and alcohol contents.

