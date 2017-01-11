Breakfast time

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In today's "On the Menu" segment, Jennifer Fillenworth, registered dietitian from Mercy Health, shows viewers that starting the day with a healthy breakfast can provide health benefits for the entire family.

According to the USDA, only 44 percent of Americans are eating breakfast every day, yet 93 percent of Americans say it is the most important meal of the day.

Breakfast is well known to promote a healthy weight by preventing overeating later in the day. Breakfast eaters are also less likely to develop chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes or heart disease. Breakfast is also well researched in children to improve concentration and focus in school.

The best New Year’s resolution this year is sitting down to a family breakfast with these quick and easy family-friendly breakfast ideas.

These recipes from start to finish only require 15 minutes or less of total kitchen time, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the finished product:

Banana Oat Greek Yogurt Muffins

Makes 16 muffins

Ingredients:

2 medium-size ripe bananas

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 large eggs

2 cups rolled oats

2 - 3 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 375°F and prepare muffin pan by spraying the cavities with cooking spray or lining them with parchment paper liners. Set aside. Add all the ingredients except for the chocolate chips to a high speed blender or food processor and process on high until the oats have fully broken down and the batter is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chocolate chips by hand, reserving a few tablespoons to sprinkle on top. Pour the batter into the prepared muffin cavities, filling each one until it is about 3/4 full. Sprinkle the remaining chocolate chips on top. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until the tops of your muffins are set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes before removing.

Peanut Butter Strawberry Banana Waffles

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 Whole Grain toaster waffles

2 Tbsp. Peanut butter or sun butter

½ sliced banana

4 sliced strawberries

1 tsp honey

Preparation:

Toast waffles per package directions Remove waffle from toaster and spread with peanut butter Top with sliced bananas and strawberries then drizzle with honey

Breakfast burrito

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 Whole grain tortilla

2 Scrambled eggs

¼ cup chopped Green Pepper

¼ cup Pepper jack cheese

1/8 cup Salsa

2 tsp olive oil

Preparation:

Heat sauté pan with 2 tsp olive oil Chop green pepper Add green pepper to sauté pan Beat eggs and pour into sauté pan Add cheese when eggs are almost finished cooking Add all ingredients to tortilla and roll up Top with salsa

Breakfast Banana Spilt

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 banana sliced down the middle lengthwise

¼ cup raspberries

¼ cup blueberries

1/3 cup Greek Yogurt

¼ cup granola

Preparation:

Slice banana lengthwise Scoop Greek yogurt into middle of banana Top with berries and granola

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 slices whole grain bread

2 scrambled eggs

2-4 slices of tomato

1-2 slices of cheddar cheese

2 tsp olive oil

Preparation:

Heat sauté pan with 2 tsp olive oil Beat eggs then pour into sauté pan once heated Remove eggs from pan and set aside Place cheese, tomato, and scrambled eggs on bread Toast in pan over medium heat until cheese melted and bread toasted

