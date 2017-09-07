Brew Launch Party to support American Culinary Federation chef programs

GRAND RAPIDS - The 5th annual American Culinary Federation and Grand Rapids Brewing Company Brew Challenge Charity Brew Party will happen on Thursday, September 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Grand Rapids Brewing Company on 1 Ionia in Grand Rapids.

Shawn Kohlhass and Chef Maggie Thiel stopped by My West Michigan to preview the event. The Greater Grand Rapids American Culinary Federation is the governing body for culinary certification. It funds many benefits for culinary students and for local charities such as Kids Food Basket, Kitchen Sage, GRCC Culinary Programs and much much more. We have partnered with the Grand Rapids Brewing Company to create a branded Greater Grand Rapids ACF brew.

All of the chefs are working hard on putting together some great food for the event such as smoked meats, beer steamed shrimp, sausages, dips, beer braised kale, and many other snacks. The best part about the event that all the food is FREE! You are just asked to purchase a couple of the winning beer and/or make a donation as you enter the event.

