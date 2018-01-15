Here are the 2018 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year winners
Belmont woman after blood test: Wolverine Worldwide should pay medical costs
Trump defends self after comments: 'I'm not a racist'
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Years of persistence led to holiday
Bill bans politicians from using public funds for sexual harassment deals
GRBJ: Nonprofit taps into craft beer industryGRBJ: Nonprofit taps into craft beer industry Breweries increase the price of any beer on their menus by $1. At the end of the month, the money raised is given to the charity of each brewery’s choice.
Detroit Auto Show: Ford says it will spend $11 billion in electrification investmentDetroit Auto Show: Ford says it will spend $11 billion in electrification investment During the first big media event at the North American International Auto Show, Ford officials discussed a Ford F-150 hybrid and a Mach 1 fully electric "performance" vehicle for 2020.
$860K gifts boost Grand River Greenway Campaign$860K gifts boost Grand River Greenway Campaign The Wege and Frey foundations contributed a total of $860,000 to help build momentum for the Grand River Greenway Campaign.
Icy roads to blame for injuring 2 kids in Allendale Twp. crashIcy roads to blame for injuring 2 kids in Allendale Twp. crash Two children were sent to the hospital after a crash in Allendale Township Sunday night. Icy road conditions may be to blame.
Shooting in Grand Rapids leaves one injured, police looking for suspectShooting in Grand Rapids leaves one injured, police looking for suspect The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Detroit Lions' decision to wait on Matt Patricia could be tellingDetroit Lions' decision to wait on Matt Patricia could be telling Various reports this week had Patricia Big Apple-bound as he awaited a call by the Giants’ decision makers for a job he supposedly prefers . Through it all, Quinn has kept silent in his words and actions.
Multiple crashes close miles of US-31 in Muskegon CountyMultiple crashes close miles of US-31 in Muskegon County Authorities in Muskegon County closed down several miles of US-31 following multiple car crashes.
Trump official: Self-driving cars must benefit rural communities, not just citiesTrump official: Self-driving cars must benefit rural communities, not just cities Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said automakers should 'be inclusive as well and consider how this technology can benefit rural America.'
100th Street bridge at US-131 needs repairs after being hit by semi-trucks100th Street bridge at US-131 needs repairs after being hit by semi-trucks NB US-131 will be closed at 100th Street on Sunday, Jan. 14.
Woman faces charges in death of 2nd infant in 5 yearsWoman faces charges in death of 2nd infant in 5 years The Emmet County woman is charged in the November 2016 death of her infant daughter, Isabella Powrozek.
Pets may have been lost to trailer fire in South HavenPets may have been lost to trailer fire in South Haven A fully involved trailer fire in South Haven Township may have killed multiple pet dogs.
Kent City man dies after car crashes into treeKent City man dies after car crashes into tree David Verduin was driving east on 18 Mile Road when the car left the roadway, hitting a ditch and then a large tree.
Watch ice breakers free freighter from frozen watersWatch ice breakers free freighter from frozen waters It's the Neah Bay's job to get ships like the Mesabi Miner loose. This is how they do it.
All signs continue to point to Matt Patricia as next Lions coachAll signs continue to point to Matt Patricia as next Lions coach ESPN reported Sunday that Patricia "likely" will become the Lions' next head coach once the New England Patriots' season is finished.
Nurse puts out electrical fire at Battle Creek nursing homeNurse puts out electrical fire at Battle Creek nursing home A nurse at a Battle Creek nursing home put out an electrical fire on Saturday night.
