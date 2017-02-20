Broadway Actor to Direct Saugatuck High School Musical Les Miserables

Tom Zemon, Sophia Distefano, and Lauren Stanton

SAUGATUCK - It's not every kid who can claim that the director of their high school musical is someone who was in the cast of the Broadway production for nearly 10 years. Saugatuck High School's production of the hit musical is being directed by Tom Zemon, an actor and former cast member. "It's been a terrific adventure to reimagine this piece with an edgier, more rebellious, youthful viewpoint to go with our talented cast of young people. We're focusing the storytelling on the themes of revolution and bringing the score back to its rock and roll roots", said Zemon.

Zemon moved to Saugatuck with his family nearly 4 years ago after having acted in multiple Broadway shows and playing roles on soap operas and episodic television like Gossip Girl and Law & Order. He says his work with the kids has been some of the most rewarding of his career. "I like to think of them as The Broadway Stars of Tomorrow. I've worked with these kids for several years now and watched them grow and truly blossom, not only as it relates to their skill as actors but in terms of their personal growth as well. It's tremendously satisfying work."

The Saugatuck show will include elementary, middle and high school students from the Saugatuck/Douglas areas. The show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday February 24th and 25th at 7:30pm, and 26th at 2:00pm at the school auditorium.

(© 2017 WZZM)