Candlebox lead singer, Kevin Martin, chats about 25-years playing hard rock

My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua sits down with Candlebox lead singer, Kevin Martin at 20 Monroe Live

GRAND RAPIDS - Kevin Martin, lead singer of the hard rock band Candlebox, takes a look back at the start of his career in the early 1990s with My West Michigan's Jennifer Pascua at 20 Monroe Live.

Martin also shares his take on the band's 25-year-anniversary, how social media has changed this relationship with their fans and the Candlebox song he loves to perform, as well as the one he hates to perform. The band performed at 20 Monroe Live Thursday night.

In the "web exclusive" video, he gives a shout out to Grand Rapids' museums and Stella's Lounge.

