GRAND RAPIDS - There's an upcoming benefit on for Cascade Community Foundation, Kitchen Sage and a culinary student. We're talking about an Iron Chef inspired evening on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

Chef Tommy Fitzgerald and Chef Michael Alexander stopped by My West Michigan to preview the Iron Chef competition. This year's special ingredient is BEER! Competing restaurants include: Noto's Old World Italian Dining, Honey Creek Inn, Ada Pour House, Nonna's: The Trattoria, and The Pit Stop.

