Celebrate 50 Years with Taco Boy!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Come celebrate 50 years in business with us!

We want to show our appreciation by offering $.67 tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. We will also have many giveaways and games to win prizes.

It is because of you, our awesome loyal customers, that we have had 50 great years.

We are a local family owned and operated business. This is a special occasion for us and we want to celebrate with you.

Our anniversary tacos come with taco meat, lettuce and cheese and you can order them with a hard or soft corn shell.

We want to provide great customer service on this day so there will be a limit of 10 tacos per transaction. We just want to be fair to all our customers and get orders out as quickly as possible.

Thank you for 50 years in business. Looking forward to many more!

Taco Boy is located at 3475 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids.

