Celebrate the eclipse with yummy treats

Solar Eclipse

We checked out several items themed around the eclipse:

Zac Williams from six.one.six shows us how to make a drink called Solem Umbra (Latin for Shadow of the Sun). It's a sparkling blackberry lemonade with turmeric and ginger. It features vodka and ginger liqueur.

Krispy Kreme is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse. The doughnuts will be available in participating stores on Monday from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ryke's Bakery in Muskegon & Grand Haven is selling eclipse themed cookies on Monday while they last.

