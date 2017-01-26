Catholic Schools Week

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - More than 6,500 students in Catholic schools across the Diocese of Grand Rapids are among nearly 2 million students around the country celebrating Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 29-Feb. 4. This annual celebration highlights everything that makes Catholic education outstanding.

Students and teachers from our Catholic schools will gather for Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew (301 Sheldon Blvd., Grand Rapids) at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to celebrate the week and give thanks for the gift of Catholic school education built upon the cornerstone of Jesus Christ. Most Reverend David J. Walkowiak, bishop of Grand Rapids, will preside at Mass.

“Every day, I am grateful for the families, faculty, school leaders, clergy and supporters who make our Catholic schools a success,” said David Faber, superintendent of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Grand Rapids. “Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity to thank them for their year-round dedication and service.”

Superintendent Faber will be available for interviews on the steps of the cathedral at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 31.

This year’s Catholic Schools Week theme, “Catholic Schools: Communities of Faith, Knowledge, and Service,” demonstrates that our schools are part of many communities including our families, parishes, cities, country and world. From preparing meals for neighbors in need to collecting donations for world missions, activities at each of our 25 elementary and five high schools will showcase the ways Catholic education contributes to these communities through students’ faith development, academic excellence and dedication to service. Events happening throughout the week are listed at CatholicSchools4U.org

