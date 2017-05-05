Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Lindo Mexico

Cinco de Mayo events at Lindo Mexico

WYOMING, MICH. - Lindo Mexico is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with live Mariachi Music from 6 to 8 p.m. with Son de Mexico, and from 8 to 10 p.m. with Gabriel Estrada.

Then on Saturday May 6, live Mariachi Music continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with Gabriel Estrada.

Margarita flights will be available and a chance to win a 5 de Mayo t-shirt.

Lindo Mexico is located 1742 28th St. SW in Wyoming.

