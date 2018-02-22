WZZM
Celebrating International Margarita Day

International Margarita Day

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:55 AM. EST February 22, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Jenna Dykehouse hows us how to make a dry margarita.

Patrón Silver - 2 Ounces
Patron Citrónge Orange - 1 Ounce
Fresh lime juice - 1 Ounce
Lime wedge for garnish 
Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Pour in glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
 

In celebration of the margarita, Patrón is once again embarking on its search for the Margarita of the Year with a competition between seven different margarita recipes. Beginning today, you can vote daily for your favorite at MargaritaOfTheYear.com. The winner will be announced on Cinco de Mayo.

 

with Patrón Tequila,

 

https://www.patrontequila.com/age-gate/age-gate.html?origin=%2Fmargarita-of-the-year.html

