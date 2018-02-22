Celebrating International Margarita Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Jenna Dykehouse hows us how to make a dry margarita.
Patrón Silver - 2 Ounces
Patron Citrónge Orange - 1 Ounce
Fresh lime juice - 1 Ounce
Lime wedge for garnish
Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Pour in glass and garnish with a lime wedge.
In celebration of the margarita, Patrón is once again embarking on its search for the Margarita of the Year with a competition between seven different margarita recipes. Beginning today, you can vote daily for your favorite at MargaritaOfTheYear.com. The winner will be announced on Cinco de Mayo.
