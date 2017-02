Margaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - In celebration of National Margarita Day, Gricelda Mata and Monse Velazquez from Lindo Mexico show off some of their favorite margaritas.

Lindo Mexico is located at 1742 28th St. SW in Wyoming.

For more information, please visit lindomexicogr.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)