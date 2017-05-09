Celebrating National Salad Month with Public Restaurant

Salad Month

Public Restaurant Owner & Executive Chef Luke Grill stopped by My West Michigan to share his recipe for "Chop Chop Salad."

Watch the demonstration above or follow the recipe below.

Public Chop Chop Salad

Romaine lettuce

Cooked black beans

Roasted sweet corn

Heirloom tomato

Hass avocado

Flash fried crispy wontons

Creamy chipotle dressing

Chipotle Dressing

2-3 Cups ranch dressing

(Homemade is best)

Zest of 1 lemon

1tbsp BBQ Seasoning

1tbsp Cajun Seasoning

( Both best if homemade and salt free)

2tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce

1 tbsp Sriracha hot sauce (if you like less spice cut these back by 1/2)



