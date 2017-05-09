WZZM
Celebrating National Salad Month with Public Restaurant

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:45 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

Public Restaurant Owner & Executive Chef Luke Grill stopped by My West Michigan to share his recipe for "Chop Chop Salad."

Watch the demonstration above or follow the recipe below.

Public Chop Chop Salad

  • Romaine lettuce
  • Cooked black beans
  • Roasted sweet corn
  • Heirloom tomato
  • Hass avocado
  • Flash fried crispy wontons
  • Creamy chipotle dressing

Chipotle Dressing

  • 2-3 Cups ranch dressing
  • (Homemade is best)
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1tbsp BBQ Seasoning
  • 1tbsp Cajun Seasoning
  • ( Both best if homemade and salt free)
  • 2tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce
  • 1 tbsp Sriracha hot sauce
    • (if you like less spice cut these back by 1/2)

For more information about Public, click here.

