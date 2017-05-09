Celebrating National Salad Month with Public Restaurant

Public Restaurant Owner & Executive Chef Luke Grill stopped by My West Michigan to share his recipe for "Chop Chop Salad."
Watch the demonstration above or follow the recipe below.
Public Chop Chop Salad
- Romaine lettuce
- Cooked black beans
- Roasted sweet corn
- Heirloom tomato
- Hass avocado
- Flash fried crispy wontons
- Creamy chipotle dressing
Chipotle Dressing
- 2-3 Cups ranch dressing
- (Homemade is best)
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1tbsp BBQ Seasoning
- 1tbsp Cajun Seasoning
- ( Both best if homemade and salt free)
- 2tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce
-
1 tbsp Sriracha hot sauce
- (if you like less spice cut these back by 1/2)
