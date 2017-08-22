Chair-A-Tee fundraiser being held to benefit Lowell's Pink Arrow Pride

Chair-A-Tee fundraiser for Pink Arrow Pride

LOWELL, MICH. - Various artists from Flat River Gallery & Framing came up with the "Chair-A-Tee" fundraising project. LowellArts, Pink Arrow Pride, the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, and Gilda's Club of Lowell worked together on the fundraiser.

Uniquely painted chairs are on display throughout Lowell, with an accompanying bid sheet. The minimum bid per chair is $75.

Proceeds will be split between the designer of the chair, who will receive $50 to compensate for time and materials, with the rest of the winning bid going to Pink Arrow Pride. Artists will also have the option to donate the $50.

On Friday, Aug. 25, during the Showboat fundraising concert where "Alive and Well" will perform, all of the available chairs will be on display and bids will be accepted. They'll be moved to LowellArts and Flat River Gallery for a closing reception to take place Saturday, August 26 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Final bids must be placed by 3 p.m. on Aug. 26.

To see all the chairs up for bid, and to see each "Chair-A-Tee" profile, go to http://lowellsfirstlook.com/?s=Chair-a-tee.

