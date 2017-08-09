Check out these Farmers Market finds

Sous Chef Bryan Nader shows us some Farmers Market finds

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We went shopping at the Fulton Street Farmers Market with Sous Chef Bryan Nader from Mercy Health Saint Mary's.

Bryan said to come to the Farmers Market with a game plan of meals you're going to make with the produce, what fruits and vegetables you're going to buy and when you plan on consuming them.

Bryan suggests buying a variety of produce that either needs to be consumed within a couple days, like berries, or items that can be kept for longer like potatoes.

He suggests talking with the farmers and workers who are on hand to ask questions like what's the best apple for apple sauce or pie, or have them describe what each type of lettuce tastes like if you're not familiar.

Bryan will be sharing his recipes from produce we picked up at the Farmers Market on later editions of My West Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV