Chefs Live! Come to the Delta Plex

Chefs Live! Coming to the Delta Plex

WALKER, MI - Chefs Live! Cooking & Food Show

Sunday, May 7th from 11AM-3PM.

Chefs Live! Will feature cooking demos featuring Chef Jenna Arcidiacono of Amore & West Michigan's best Chefs! There will also be local restaurants, sample and cooking related booths. After 12PM a fully stocked bar & a Bloody Mary bar are available to enjoy.

General Admission is only $5!

V.I.P. $40 (Limited number available)

- Includes preferred VIP seating at cooking demos, wine tasting with Chateau Chantal wines, and your choice of a Moscow Mule or Mimosa!

If you're interested in participating in Chefs Live! Please email chris@deltaplex.com or call 616-364-9000

DEMONSTRATIONS:

Kid-Friendly Cooking

Chef Jenna of Amore Trattoria, demo's safe & fun cooking to do with your kids or they can do on their own. Demo's will include how to make 'Formaggio Fresco' a garlic cream cheese, salami roll-ups & Chef Jenna's famous tiramisu.

Spirited Cooking

Chef Jenna of Amore Trattoria, showcases how to incorporate spirits into your cooking. Chef Jenna will demo how to make pasta with red wine and marsala sauce and/or vodka sauce.

Budget Friendly Cooking

Chef Jenna, of Amore Trattoria with friend Mandy, thrifty health food shopper and blogger discuss and demonstrate cooking delicious and budget friendly meals for the family.

