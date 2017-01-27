Chemical Kim: Science of separating colors

Science Colors

Here is a fun and easy activity that mixes science with art! The Science of Separating Colors! Colors contain molecules of differing sizes that can easily be dissolved in a solvent. Using this solvent, the molecules will spread at different rates that can result in beautiful works of art.

You will need:

White paper towels, white coffee filters, white t-shirt, water, water soluble markers and/or food coloring, toothpick, t-shirt, water, dropper pipette, pliers, scissors, safety glasses, clear plastic cups.

Now try this:

1. Where safety glasses. For younger children, adult supervision is necessary!

2. Using pliers break open a black water soluble marker and remove the sponge that contains all the ink.

3. Squeeze the ink out of the sponge into a clear plastic cup containing approximately 10-20 milliliters of water (a small amount of water).

4. Dab a small amount of ink with a toothpick onto your chosen white material (paper towel, coffee filter, or t-shirt).

5. Using a dropper pipette, add a few drops of water on to the dab of ink. You should quickly observe the colors spreading. Add as much water as you’d like to create the size of the spread of colors.

6. Repeat with other marker colors. Observe the different colors contained in those markers as they spread. Also observe the rate at which each other spreads.

7. Be creative and make your own science designs!

Explanation:

This science activity is known as Chromatography, a physical separation of liquids utilizing a solvent. The molecules in inks that make up the colors are of different sizes and are soluble (can dissolve) in different solvents. Water soluble markers of course dissolve in water. So water is an excellent solvent for these colors. Because of the molecule size differences these colors will migrate on the paper towel, coffee filter, and t-shirt at different rates when water is added. Because this is water soluble, your creation is not permanent. If you’d like to create a permanent separation of colors, you can use permanent markers with the solvent rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol). Adult supervision is necessary if using rubbing alcohol. Have fun and be creative with science!

You can find more science experiements from Chemical Kim at www.chemicalkim.com

(© 2017 WZZM)