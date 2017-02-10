Chemical Kim: The science of wax

Science Lab

Using the science of wax you can preserve those beautiful roses you received on Valentine’s Day!

You will need: a recycled food can, pot of water, thermometer block of paraffin wax (1-3 pounds), flower (rose)

Now try this:

Note: This activity does require adult supervision

Using heat from the stove, melt the paraffin wax inside a recycled food can placed in pot of water. Use a thermometer to keep a close watch on the temperature, not to let it reach past 170 degrees Fahrenheit. Dip your flower quickly into the melted paraffin wax, carefully spreading out the petals to your liking. Depending upon your preference, you can dip your flower a few more times.

Note: To add color to your wax you can use crayons.

Note: With adult supervision, this technique can be used to create hand molds.

A similar technique is followed but your hand needs to be submerged in a cold ice bath for a few minutes. Also, before hand dipping, the wax needs to be removed from heat at a temperature lower than 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Explanation:

There are several different type of waxes, everything from bees wax, to soy wax, to paraffin wax. Paraffin wax tends to be the more popular selection and in used in several materials from candles to crayons.

We get paraffin wax from the crude oil we get from oil drilling. It is considered a very large molecule consisting of hydrogen and carbon linked together in a long chain. This is known as a hydrocarbon polymer or thermoplastic because as you heat it up it becomes moldable and then solidifies when it cools.

Paraffin wax melts between 120 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

