Community Reading Day Held to Celebrate Head Start's Birthday

Head Start for Kent County celebrated Head Start's Birthday with a Community Read

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Head Start for Kent County spent the day celebrating Head Start's 52nd birthday.

Henry Head Start held a Community Reading Day, with community leaders reading to students, including WZZM 13's Lauren Stanton, as well as Grand Rapids Police and other area business professionals.

The books read and given to the children were provided by Scholastic.

On May 18th, 1965, President Johnson signed into law the first Head Start Act which would provide a summer preschool experience for some of our Country’s most vulnerable children. Fifty-two years later, Head Start is still providing preschool experiences for our Country’s most vulnerable children through quality, comprehensive services for birth to three year olds.

Head Start for Kent County serves 1512 children and families in the greater Grand Rapids area and Cedar Springs, and has been working for over 20 years to provide a quality early learning experience for the children and families to blossom and become thriving community members. Head Start brings everyone together.

Head Start ensures success by becoming a compassionate partner with parents on behalf of their children. Recognizing that parents are their child’s first and most influential teachers, we work with families to remove barriers and to deepen their ability to support their children. Children who go through Head Start are less likely to need special education classes or repeat grades when they’re older, and are far more likely to graduate high school and help their families escape a cycle of poverty. Parents also benefit through training, job development and volunteering in the classroom.

For more information about Head Start for Kent County and the programs offered, please contact MaDonna Princer, Executive Director at 616-453-4145.

