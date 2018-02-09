WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Conservationist Ivan Carter on hunting, tours and wildlife photography

Animal Conservationist

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 10:21 AM. EST February 09, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Ivan Carter is a conservationist, a television show host, a wildlife photographer and a professional hunting guide.

He is in West Michigan to speak at the Michigan Safari Club International's annual fundraiser.

It takes place on Feb. 9 amd 10 at The Pinnacle Center at 3330 Highland Dr. in Hudsonville.

For more information, please visit SCIMichigan.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories