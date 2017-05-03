Coppercraft Distillery Restaurant opens on Friday in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - Coppercraft Distillery, an award-winning artisan spirits distiller, is re-opening its primary location at 184 120th Ave. in Holland with the addition of a full-service restaurant.

Coppercraft Distillery Restaurant will serve new american cuisine and give guests an unprecedented gastro-spiritual experience, connecting farm, plate and glass.

The menu will be focuses on small plates with bold flavors rooted in traditional American cuisine, designed for sharing with good company.

The re-opening to the public on May 5.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV