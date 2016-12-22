Country Singer, Kristen Kuiper to perform at Railtown Brewing Company

CALEDONIA, MICH. - We're waking you up with the down home sounds of country, mixed with a little bit of rock and blues.

Country Singer Kristen Kuiper joined WZZM on Thursday to talk about her music and her upcoming performance at Railtown Brewing Company in Caledonia.



Kristen Kuiper is an Independent touring a Singer/Songwriter based out of Nashville, TN. Growing in West Michigan, Kristen fell in love with country music and her musical heroes include Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Carolyn Dawn Johnson and many others.

Kristen has created a traditional, yet modern sound for herself as an artist. Her debut single "Hurt Like I Had Fun", written by Kuiper herself, received rave reviews and saw success at radio during it's release.

Kristen continues to grow as a songwriter and has had cuts by many artists in the country, pop, and rock genres. These songs include "Parachute" by Madeleine, "Fat & Famous" by Ashley McBryde and "You Kiss Like Whiskey" by up and coming Texas singer John Slaughter in 2015.

Kristen is working on an upcoming EP which she has wrote or co-wrote all the songs on the project. Look for a release in late 2016.

Kristen Kuiper will be performing at Railtown Brewing Company in Caledonia on December 28th at 8:00 p.m.

You can learn more about Kristen at her website.

