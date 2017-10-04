Create your financial strategy with Mattson Financial

Money Mentors

When it comes to your money, it's important to have the right strategy, one that balances risk versus reward. Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward are the father-daughter team with Mattson Financial, a full-service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area, and they talked with us about asset allocation. If you have questions about your financial future, visit www.mattsonfinancial.com. The team from Mattson will sit down with you and analyze where you are right now and discuss your best strategy to prepare for a successful retirement.

© 2017 WZZM-TV