Create your own car emergency kit

Car Kit

Car prep kit:

Jumper cables

Flares/reflective triangle

Car cell phone charger

Tire gauge

Basic tools

Tarp

Food - usually granola/protein bars or some other shelf stable food

Water - a case of water is helpful and easy to have

Medication - have a couple doses of medication if possible

Flashlight

Duct tape

Tow strap

Blanket

First aid kit

Pet food - if you have pets that travel with you don't forget some food and water for them too

Some more winter specific items include:

Kitty litter/sand

Ice scraper

Small shovel

Courtesy: Karla Black, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Kent County Health Dept

© 2017 WZZM-TV