Create your own car emergency kit

Car prep kit:
Jumper cables
Flares/reflective triangle
Car cell phone charger
Tire gauge
Basic tools
Tarp
Food - usually granola/protein bars or some other shelf stable food
Water - a case of water is helpful and easy to have
Medication - have a couple doses of medication if possible
Flashlight
Duct tape
Tow strap
Blanket
First aid kit
Pet food - if you have pets that travel with you don't forget some food and water for them too
Some more winter specific items include:
Kitty litter/sand
Ice scraper
Small shovel
Courtesy: Karla Black, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Kent County Health Dept
