Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST November 08, 2017

  • Create something that draws people together in a circle.  Like a campfire, a circle of chairs for a discussion, a round table with candles for light and fall beverages, prayer circle of holding hands.  In the circle welcome each person.  
  • Connect with Nature.  Plan something that involves outdoors in the woods, the backyard, at the beach in the fall.  Foods or wine and beer from MI for fall.  Plan a potluck of fall foods.  
  • Find a cultural ritual or tradition from someone's family or an elder of the group that you or they could incorporate into the night's festivities.  Music and/or readings too.  
  • Collective neighborhood or community clean up or problem solving or helping a senior or single parent in the area. 
  • Storytelling.  Singing around the piano or guitar. 
  • Everyone bring an inexpensive gift such as a plant and put them on the table and people can choose or exchange.  
  • Excitement…Raffles or door prizes. 
Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute

