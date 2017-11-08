- Create something that draws people together in a circle. Like a campfire, a circle of chairs for a discussion, a round table with candles for light and fall beverages, prayer circle of holding hands. In the circle welcome each person.
- Connect with Nature. Plan something that involves outdoors in the woods, the backyard, at the beach in the fall. Foods or wine and beer from MI for fall. Plan a potluck of fall foods.
- Find a cultural ritual or tradition from someone's family or an elder of the group that you or they could incorporate into the night's festivities. Music and/or readings too.
- Collective neighborhood or community clean up or problem solving or helping a senior or single parent in the area.
- Storytelling. Singing around the piano or guitar.
- Everyone bring an inexpensive gift such as a plant and put them on the table and people can choose or exchange.
- Excitement…Raffles or door prizes.
Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Clark, The Clark Institute
