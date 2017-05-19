Creating container gardens for your home

Container Gardening

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Horticulturist Rick Margo shares tips for creating container gardens.

They are great for anyone, even people living in small spaces!

They can feature everything from flowers and grasses to herbs and veggies. Many people use them all year long on places like steps, balconies and kitchens.

Container gardens can be created in an urn, bowl or any pot.

Ask your local garden center or any of the horticulturists or volunteers at Meijer Gardens for more details or visit www.meijergardens.org.

