Designer Lisa Lehmann offers handcrafted jewerly in time for holidays

Courtesy: Lisa Lehmann Designs

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - We're helping you get motivated to do your holiday shopping a little earlier!

If you're a procrastinator, there are some gifts you need to order ahead of time.

Jewelry designer Lisa Lehmann creates modern handcrafted jewelry for women and men and stopped by My West Michigan to showcase some of her designs.

Courtesy: Lisa Lehmann Designs

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV