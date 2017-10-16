Detoxing your home

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Some of the most toxic substances we are exposed to on a daily basis are right inside of our homes. Cleaning supplies are a major source of toxins and can negatively affect our health and environment. See how to “clean green” and other steps to make your home a healthier place to live.
Tuesday, October 17
6:30 P.M. – 8 P.M.
The Donnelly Center at Aquinas College
Free and open to the public
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs