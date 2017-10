Halloween Box Costume

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Halloween is quickly approaching, so today we're making affordable costumes out of boxes and items from around the house! Abbie Evans from Two Men and a Truck showed us how to make a Lego, a unicorn and a popcorn box. You can learn more about Two Men and a Truck at https://twomenandatruck.com/

© 2017 WZZM-TV