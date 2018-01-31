Downtown Holland to hold first ever Big Give charity shopping event

Downtown Holland's Big Give Charity Shopping Event

HOLLAND, MICH. - Fifteen local non-profit organizations have been selected by Downtown Holland to participate in the first ever Big Give charity shopping event on Saturday, Feb. 3!

As part of the event, 40 different businesses will be donating 15 percent of all their sales to 15 different local non-profit organizations.

When making a purchase, customers will be able to select which of the 15 organizations they would like the percentage of their total sale to be donated to.

The Big Give is sponsored by Downtown Holland's Beacon Sotheby's International Realty.

Here is a list of the non-profit organizations selected:

70x7 Life Recovery

Benjamin's Hope

Center for Women in Transition

Community Action House

Grant Me Hope

Hand2Hand

Harbor Humane

Holland Free Health Clinic

Holland Rescue Mission

Hope Pkgs

Kids' Food Basket

Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates

My House Ministry

OAR - Where Recovery Becomes Reality

Park Theatre

Downtown Holland will also be hosting their first ever blood drive with Michigan Blood on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Michigan Blood bus will be located at the corner of 8th Street and Central Avenue. Those interested in donating blood should register online at donate.miblood.org. Walk-ins will also be accepted if there is space available.

For more information on The Big Give, go to www.downtownholland.com or follow Downtown Holland on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

