'Drab to fab' hair styles for 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The holidays can be a stressful and busy time, but you still want to look good! A new haircut and style can really turn some heads and give you a boost of confidence.

Patrick Miszewski and Kathryn Dwyer from Great Clips joined My West Michigan with a variety of looks and styles for 2018.

Great Clips has a number of locations around West Michigan. Click here to find a salon near you.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV