Dressember shopping event to raise funds to fight the global issue of human trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Can a dress change the world? That's the question the "Dressember" fundraiser is hoping to answer.

Emily Smith, owner of Adored Boutique stopped by My West Michigan to tell us about the event on Thursday, November 2. Smith is partnering up with YT Galleria for the Dressember Shopping Event, which is a fundraiser for an international organization. Dressember, working to fight the global issue of human trafficking.

"They all have a foundational purpose to empower and encourage woman -- globally and locally," Smith said.

There will be nine vendors who will donate 15-percent of their profits to the event. For more information about, check out Adored Boutique and Dressember online.

